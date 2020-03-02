Tenders to be published for six-laning of Nashik - Pune highway in April

cities

PUNE Residents commuting to Chakan, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) via Chandani chowk and Nashik road, which are usually traffic congested routes can heave a sigh of relief as Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport, as assured to commence the six-laning work on the Nashik - Pune national highway soon.

Gadkari on Monday instructed the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officers to publish tenders for the same by April this year.

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe said, “Union minister Gadkari on Monday held a meeting with concerned officials for sorting out the issue of Nashik to Pune highway. Gadkari accepted almost all the demands and instructed the Pune district collector and NHAI officers to start the land acquisition process.”

Kolhe said that a meeting was held at New Delhi recently where all the concern officers were present. “The detailed project report is ready for six laning of the national highway in between Moshi (Indrayani bridge) to Rajgurnagar. If the work is complete the issue of traffic problem will be solved at Chakan chowk.”

Metro alignment till Chakan

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe said, “After I raised the issue of extension of metro corridor in-between Nashik phata to Chakan in the meeting Gadkari informed Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation to speed up the planning process and if possible start the metro work with NHAI’s six-laning work.”

Kolhe said, “Many foreign investors are willing to invest in Chakan and Ranjangaon MIDC industries which are in Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. If a green corridor is created it will help to attract investments. Gadkari is positive about making greenfield highway for both Chakan and Rajangaon MIDC.”