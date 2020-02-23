Tepid response to Bhim Army’s ‘bandh’ call

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 19:44 IST

MEERUT Heavy police force was deployed in various parts of Meerut on Sunday in view of the ‘shutdown’ called by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar. Flag marches were conducted at Begum Pul, Abu Lane and in other sensitive areas as part of precautionary measures.

A number of people, including Badar Ali of Yuva Seva Samiti and Vikas Harit of Bhim Army were taken into custody, said police.

The Bhim Army chief had given a call for a nationwide shutdown to protest against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and quota in promotion.

The bandh received a tepid response in Meerut as markets remained as usual here, said officials.

However, police forces remained on high alert.

Ajay Sahni, SSP, said, “The shutdown was called by some organisations. It did not have any significant effect in Meerut. Police and administration officials ensured peace and harmony in the district.”

“The situation was under control here with the cooperation of locals. Markets and shops were functional as usual,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Deshwal, circle officer, Civil Lines said, “Some suspicious people were taken into custody. Some of them were released later.”

However, the officials did not comment on the custody of Badar Ali and Vikas Harit.

Meerut was divided into five zones and 15 sectors to keep the situation under control. Apart from that RAF, PAC and local police was deployed. – Utkarsha Tyagi