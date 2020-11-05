e-paper
Home / Cities / Thane cab driver cheated of ₹2 lakh, 2 arrested

Thane cab driver cheated of ₹2 lakh, 2 arrested

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 00:15 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

The Shil Daughar police in Thane arrested two people for cheating a cab driver to the tune of ₹2 lakh. The arrested accused took the cash on the pretext of exchanging it for US dollars.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shafiuallah Shaikh, 25, and Yakub Shaikh, 22, both residence of Kausa in Mumbra.

Police said the complainant Shrinath Ayodhay Sonath, 41, a residence of Vashi, is an Ola cab driver. In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he met the accused who were posing as customers, in September. “The accused claim that their aunt used work as the caretaker to a businessman and had received US dollars from him. They wanted to exchange the foreign currency and needed help. Sonath agreed to exchange the currency in the hopes of making a profit. He gave ₹2 lakh to the accused who then took the money and fled,” said an officer from Shil Daughar police station.

The Shil Daighar police have registered a case under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We arrested the accused on October 31. They are in police custody till November 6. During the investigation, we found that the duo was also booked by Rabale police in Navi Mumbai in another cheating case. We are in search of the woman and some other gang members who are absconding,” said Chandrakant Jadhav, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station.

The police have recovered ₹23,500 and a few US dollars from the accused.

