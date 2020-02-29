Thane civic chief seeks transfer after online spat

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:13 IST

A week after a spat between the Thane civic commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal and civic officials on social media, Jaiswal has applied for a transfer from the city and has also sought a leave till he is transferred.

Jaiswal has written a letter to the chief secretary of state, requesting his transfer and also a leave till he is transferred. The civic commissioner added that now it is up to the state to transfer him.

Last week, a war of words ensued between Jaiswal and some civic officials over internal transfers.

Earlier this week, Jaiswal came to his office at the Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) headquarters in Panchpakhadi and the issue was resolved amicably.

Sources, however, claimed that the commissioner has now demanded for a transfer and leave.

“I have applied for medical leave to the government and will proceed on leave as soon as it is approved. I also do not want to work here any longer, however, it is for the government to take any decision on my transfer,” said the civic chief.

This is the first time in the last five years that civic officials and the commissioner are at loggerheads.