Thane Food and Drug Aadministration seizes tobacco products worth ₹5.5cr during lockdown

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:15 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Thane has seized tobacco, gutka and vehicles worth nearly ₹5.50cr in the entire lockdown period. The black market for gutka is on the rise in the city limits, claimed FDA.

FDA officials said that 26 raids were conducted in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of the Konkan region.

Shivaji Desai, joint commissioner, FDA, Thane, said, “Since March 2020, the pan shops were closed, leading to black market of tobacco and gutka products. These products were sold at four times the actual price. We conducted raids on such black marketed products with the help of local police, informers and sources.”

The sale and production of the gukta is banned in Maharashtra. Gukta is being transported mostly from Gujarat and Karnataka. “During lockdown essential service vehicles were used for the transport. Sale was mostly done through phone calls between trusted people. Most of them who stayed at home stocked gukta leading to high demand,” added Desai.

FDA officials and police conducted 26 raids, where 14 were conducted with the help of police and the others with the help of government officials and local sources.

In October alone, three raids have been conducted so far with gutka worth ₹2.08cr seized. In June, the raid was conducted at eight different places and gutka world ₹1.53cr was seized. With a total 26 raids the FDA seized ₹5.47cr worth tobacco and gutka products. The FDA also seized 22 vehicles used for transporting the products. The vehicles themselves cost ₹1.86cr. In the different raids, the police across Konkan region have registered 25 cases.

