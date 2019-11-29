e-paper
Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Thane girl wins big at swimming event

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 20:44 IST
Ankita Menon
Ankita Menon
A 17-year-old resident of Thane bagged two gold medals at the Para-Swimming Championship held at Prabhodankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Mumbai, earlier this week.

Sanika Vaidya won the medals for 50-metre freestyle and 50-metre backstroke events. The competition, organised by Paralympic Association of Maharashtra, was held on November 25. Vaidya is autistic but that has not deterred her spirit to pursue her love for swimming. She has been an avid swimmer since the age of 10. “I love to spend time in the pool, it brings out my confidence and I enjoy learning different strokes. I ensure not to miss any of my practice sessions, this keeps me motivated,” said Vaidya. She has been winning awards since the last few years in various competitions.

