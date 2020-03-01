Thane Mental hospital staff threatens protest

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 00:51 IST

Irked by the lackadaisical attitude of Thane Mental Hospital administration, the wardens and caretakers plan to protest next week.

While the staff has often complained about being overburdened by work and lack of sufficient manpower to handle the increasing number of patients, they have not received any help or assurances from the administration to resolve the issues.

“I was appointed three months ago and I am trying to understand the problems here. I cannot comment further,” said Dr Gita Paravde, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital.

Despite repeated attempts, administrator Avinash Bhagat was not available for a comment.

The staff has announced that they will take part in a sit-in protest outside the hospital on March 4.

Caretakers have been complaining about the heavy trolleys.

“Earlier, there was a provision for electric autorickshaws to carry food from the kitchen to the wards, however, now staffers carry food in trolleys,” said a caretaker.

Dattatray Kulkarni, president, Maharashtra Rajya Karmchari Kamgar Sangh, said the caretakers have to manage the services on their own.

“Every afternoon, they have to make lunch for the inmates and carry it in trolleys. As the trolleys are heavy, it is physically straining for caretakers to push or pull these trolleys throughout the afternoon,” he said.

Caretakers have also demanded the appointment of a dean for the hospital.

“After the transfer of the dean a few months ago, there have been no new appointments. Many decisions have continued to remain pending because of the lackadaisical attitude of the inefficient administration staff,” said Kulkarni.

“There is a superintendent but no one has been appointed for the top post, making it difficult to take complaints forward. Just because the inmates are unable to voice their problems, they have been taken for granted,” added Kulkarni.