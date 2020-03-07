Thane, Navi Mumbai schools hold drives for virus awareness

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:31 IST

Schools in Thane and Navi Mumbai have introduced many precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In Kalyan, students of Gurunanak English High School conducted an awareness rally on Saturday, at Rambaug. “It is essential to play a safe Holi and maintain hygiene. But, there is no need to panic and we all need to help each other in such a situation,” said Baljit Kaur, principal, Gurunanak English High School, Kalyan.

Ranjna Jangra, principal of BK Birla School in Kalyan, said alcohol-based hand sanitisers have been placed at multiple locations in the school. “We have also asked students to keep sanitizers handy. Children are currently attending school only for examinations. After March 16, we will have a short break for students. Hopefully, the situation will be under control by then,” said Jangra, adding that the list of do’s and don’ts have also been shared with their families.

In Vashi’s OES International School, students of junior classes have been asked to wear surgical masks. “We have provided anti-bacterial soap and sanitizers in the classrooms as well as washrooms. Teachers guide children about hand-wash techniques and parents are told about the precautionary measures. We have also increased the frequency of maintenance of the school infrastructure,” said Rashmi Choudhri, principal, OES International School.

Edward Mascarenhas, vice principal, St John the Baptist School and Junior college in Thane, cautioned against panicking. “We do not wish to create fear among students or parents. However we conducted an awareness drive on washing hands and regular usage of sanitizers on Friday. Another session will be conducted on Monday,” he said.

Sunidhi Srivastav, whose child studies at Radcliffe School, Thane, said the school had conducted an awareness session in which facts about the coronavirus were distinguished from rumours.