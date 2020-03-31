e-paper
Mar 31, 2020
Thane police provide essentials to labourer’s family

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:50 IST
The Daighar police team in Thane provided essential items to a woman after learning that she did not have food to feed her children. Her husband, who is a labourer, was stuck in Mumbai.

“We provided rice, milk and other essential commodities to Ruby Jaiswal, 30, at Daighar area in Thane. Later, her husband reached Thane on foot,” said an officer from Daighar police station, Thane.

