Thane records 15 new Covid cases

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:32 IST
Megha Pol and Ankita G Menon
Megha Pol and Ankita G Menon
Fifteen new Covid cases were reported from Thane on Tuesday, taking the total count to 256.

Forty-one people were discharged from hospitals.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, from Kausa and Wagale Estate were among those found positive. Both of them were close contacts of earlier positive cases. A senior journalist of a local daily was also among those found positive.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Among the 15 new cases, five cases are from Kopri, out of which, three are from Chendani Koliwada. Three cases are from Wagale Estate and three from Kausa.”

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) reported six new Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday. Among the new cases are a 12-year-old boy who was in close contact with a positive patient from Mohane, a 47-year-old police officer from Kalyan (East) and a 28-year-old reporter from Dombivli (East) working for a media firm in Mumbai. The other five positive patients work for emergency services and used to travel out of KDMC jurisdiction regularly.

The total number of cases in KDMC is now 143.

“Except for the 12-year-old boy, all others have travelled for work to Mumbai or other places and must have come in contact with a positive patient. We are tracing their contacts,” said Madhvi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

