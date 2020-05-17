e-paper
Thane records 2 Covid deaths, 88 new cases

Thane records 2 Covid deaths, 88 new cases

cities Updated: May 17, 2020 21:47 IST
Megha Pol
Two Covid patients died and 88 new cases were reported from Thane city on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,178. The death toll has touched 50.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A 31-year-old man from Kajuvadi, Wagale Estate, who had undergone brain surgery in January died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had a history of fits and had an attack on May 4 after which he was taken to a private hospital. He was shifted to Thane civil hospital after his test came positive. He was unconscious since May 4 and was declared dead on May 14.”

The second case is of a 43-year-old man from Ambika Nagar who had fever and cold. He was tested on May 8 and his report came positive on May 11. He died in Thane civil hospital and on May 14. “He had no comorbidities,” said Malvi.

Among the new cases, 32 are from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward, while 18 are from Naupada-Kopri ward.

The Thane civic commissioner has formed a special committee to address complaints of private hospitals overcharging patients. TMC has fixed the charges for the hospitals and the civic commissioner has given directives to take action against those overcharging patients.

