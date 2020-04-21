Thane records 2 Covid deaths; Dombivli 1

cities

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 01:25 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation recorded two deaths of Covid-19 patients on Monday, taking the death toll to four.

A 60-year-old resident of Tekdi Bungalow and a 44-year-old man from Lokmanya Nagar in Thane, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

Five more positive cases were reported on Monday, taking the toll of positive cases to 148.

The Lokmanya Nagar resident was admitted to Kalwa hospital for pneumonia on April 17 and he died the next day. The test reports came out after he died. “There were around 40 people who attended the funeral and all of them have been asked to self-quarantine. We have sealed Lokmanya Nagar area completely till April 26,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Lokmanya Nagar and the neighbouring Shastri Nagar have been sealed. Out of the 22 medical shops in the area, only 11 have been given permission to remain open.

A 30-year-old man from Dombivli, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died on Monday. This is the third Covid death in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).The man was being treated at Neon hospital at Kalyan Shil road.

“The man tested positive on April13. He was earlier taken to Kasturba for testing and later sent to Neon Hospital for treatment. His father and mother-in-law have tested positive,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

On Monday, three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli, taking the total number of cases in KDMC vicinity to 78.

On Monday, KDMC shut a shopping mart in Wayle Nagar, Kalyan (West) after it learnt that a 39- year-old man from Kalyan (East), who has tested positive, had visited the mart.

“The shopping mart has been completely sealed and those working in the building have been asked to be quarantined. Residents living nearby have been asked to be home quarantined. Those who visited the mart have been asked to be quarantined. If they have any symptoms, they should report to us and get tested. Our medical team has already prepared a list of 30 people,” said Patil.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has warned residents of containment zones of action if found outside.

“We have declared hotspots in the city. On Sunday, several people from hotspot areas of Ayre village were found roaming outside. They were taken to the Vasant Valley quarantine centre. Now, they will have to be there for 14 days,” he added.

TMC asks for affidavit for self-isolation

Those who have given samples for testing have to be self-quarantined till the reports are out, said TMC. They also have to submit an affidavit, stating that they have provisions to self-isolate at home. “Not everyone has facilities to self-isolate. We are ready to provide an alternative but the patient has to provide an affidavit. This has been initiated as a precautionary measure as there are many asymptomatic cases as well,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.