Thane reports 14 new Covid-19 cases

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:01 IST

Nineteen people were found to be Covid-19 positive in Thane district on Wednesday — out of this, 14 cases are from Thane city, taking the city’s toll to 101.

Thane had 45 cases till Sunday and 87 cases on Tuesday.

Mumbra and Kalwa have been sealed as most of Thane’s Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded from the two areas.

RT Kendre, special executive officer, health department, TMC said, “Although Mumbra and Kalwa are sealed, people are seen roaming outside. On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants were on road.”

Most employees of state housing minister Jitendra Awhad have tested positive after being in contact with a person from Mumbra, increasing the number of cases at Vartak Nagar.

Dinkar Desai, member of Indian Medical Association, said, “Most cases are in Kalwa and Mumbra areas. The cases which have increased in the past three days are mostly contact cases.”

He added most staffers of Thane Healthcare Hospital tested Covid-19 positive. “We are able to find the index cases or primary source of contact. There are no random cases,” added Desai.

After Kalyan-Dombivli did not report a single case of Covid-19 on Tuesday, two new cases were reported on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Dombivli (East), who work in a private hospital, have tested positive, said the health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The hospital is shut for five days and its staff quarantined.

“Eleven contacts of the two patients will be tested. The other employees have tested negative,” said Pratibha Paan Patil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The total number of cases in Kalyan-Dombivli has reached to 58 and 16 patients have recovered.

Bhiwandi taluka reported one positive case of Covid-19 on Wednesday. A 65-year-old woman from Borivli-Padgha village has tested positive. The woman, a cancer patient, is awaiting a surgery.

Shashikant Gaikwad, tehsildar of Bhiwandi, said, “We are checking her details and how she got infected. Four members of her family have been quarantined.”

After an increase of 11 cases in Navi Mumbai on Monday, highest one-day spike in the city, it saw one positive case on Wednesday.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has recorded 52 positive cases till now and four deaths.

No cases were reported from Panvel.

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde, state urban development minister and also Thane guardian minister, said the capacity of Covid-19 designated hospitals in Thane district will be increased.

“We will increase the capacity of the Covid-19 hospitals in Thane district to ensure every patient gets treatment at the right time and there is no shortage of beds,” said Shinde, at a review meeting.

(Inputs by G Mohiuddin Jeddy)