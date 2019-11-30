e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Thane school holds 2-day learning festival for kids

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:18 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane The Saraswati School in Naupada organised Balnagari, a two-day festival for children between the age of three and six on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival that commenced on Saturday, hosts an array of activities, including music, dance and puppetry. It was inaugurated by Dr Romila Soni, professor at NCERT, Delhi.

“This fiesta is organised with an aim to make the parents aware about children’s fine motor and gross motor development, and sensory development through various play chambers. Through various activities that we have organised, children can develop language skills, logical mathematical perception and learn about environment,” said Surendra Dighe, chairman, Saraswati Mandir Trust.

The school premises is decorated with paintings and colourful informative charts.

Akshata Raju, parent of 4-year-old Shrishti, said, “There were many engaging and effective learning activities for children. My daughter was intrigued to visit all the sections.”

Soni, who was impressed with the school, said, “It is essential for students to learn while they are having fun and are involved in activities. They are very observant, and this is an age where they can grasp things easily.”

Play and learn

What: Balnagari (for children upto 3-6 years)

Where: Saraswati School, M G Road, Naupada

When: November 30 and December 1, (Time: 9am to 2:30pm)

top news
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt wins floor test as BJP walks out
‘Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray’: Sena’s young gun in Maharashtra assembly
‘Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray’: Sena’s young gun in Maharashtra assembly
‘Government wanted to keep us away’: Fadnavis questions trust vote
‘Government wanted to keep us away’: Fadnavis questions trust vote
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
London Bridge attacker wanted ‘first hand terror experience’ in J-K
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
AIIMS loses over Rs 12 crore in bank fraud; SBI alerts all its branches
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
Salman reacts to Hyderabad vet’s rape: ‘These are worst kind of shaitans’
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
‘Yasir Shah & Shan Masood were probably yawning’: Akram slams Pak fielders
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA wins floor test in Maharashtra, BJP walks out
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities