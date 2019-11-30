Thane school holds 2-day learning festival for kids

cities

Thane The Saraswati School in Naupada organised Balnagari, a two-day festival for children between the age of three and six on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival that commenced on Saturday, hosts an array of activities, including music, dance and puppetry. It was inaugurated by Dr Romila Soni, professor at NCERT, Delhi.

“This fiesta is organised with an aim to make the parents aware about children’s fine motor and gross motor development, and sensory development through various play chambers. Through various activities that we have organised, children can develop language skills, logical mathematical perception and learn about environment,” said Surendra Dighe, chairman, Saraswati Mandir Trust.

The school premises is decorated with paintings and colourful informative charts.

Akshata Raju, parent of 4-year-old Shrishti, said, “There were many engaging and effective learning activities for children. My daughter was intrigued to visit all the sections.”

Soni, who was impressed with the school, said, “It is essential for students to learn while they are having fun and are involved in activities. They are very observant, and this is an age where they can grasp things easily.”

Play and learn

What: Balnagari (for children upto 3-6 years)

Where: Saraswati School, M G Road, Naupada

When: November 30 and December 1, (Time: 9am to 2:30pm)