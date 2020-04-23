Thane sees 13 new cases; 3 suspected Covid patients die

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 01:45 IST

Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Thane on Wednesday.

Thane Municipal Corporation said they have also recorded three deaths of people suspected to be Covid positive.

Three patients admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa with symptoms of coronavirus died on Wednesday. Their swab test reports are still awaited. Their funeral will be carried out as per the norms laid down for Covid patients.

An official from Kalwa hospital said, “A 69-year-old man from Kharegaon was bought to the hospital on Tuesday in an unconscious state. He had high blood pressure, sugar and suffered a paralytic stroke. He died on Wednesday morning. A 74-year-old man from Shahad, who had breathing problems and pneumonia, died at 10.30am. The third patient is a 63-year-old man from Diva, who was brought to the hospital unconscious. He too died on Wednesday.”

The three patients will be treated as suspected coronavirus deaths. The city has six coronavirus deaths.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “On Wednesday, 13 new cases were recorded, taking the total positive cases in the city to 168. Two-year-old girl, sister of the five-month-old boy who has tested positive, too is infected with the virus. Two more policemen from Mumbra have been tested positive.”

Twenty seven patients have been discharged so far.

Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Kalyan and Dombivli on Wednesday, taking the total count to 97. Those infected include a man from Kalyan police department and a 57-year-old nurse.

After learning about the crowd of people at the newly set-up onion-potato market near Durgadi Chowk in Kalyan (West), KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said market would shift back to APMC market. The market will be open from 7am to 5pm.

The civic body found that several trucks, which claimed to be travelling to Vashi APMC market, halted at Kalyan market at Phadke ground and other places in the city instead of going to Vashi. This too is leading to crowding at the ground and other places in Kalyan.

“To ensure the trucks don’t halt at Kalyan, we will only allow in only those trucks which has taken permission to pass through Kalyan while going to Vashi APMC market. Those without permission will not be allowed and face legal action, “said Suryavanshi.