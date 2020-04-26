Thane singer entertains the quarantined

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:35 IST

Kishor Pawar, a 40-year-old Thane resident, along with a posse of policemen visits housing societies which have been sealed and sings to entertain the residents. Pawar said, “In this situation, music can heal people. Our motto is to make sure everyone stays home and safe.”

The musician had approached the police asking approval to entertain residents. Senior police inspector Shivaji Rathod said, “His voice is mesmerising and residents have given a good feedback.”

Pawar along with the police team visited more than 15 housing societies and quarantines centres in the past five days.