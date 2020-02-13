e-paper
Thane woman complains of harassment by husband, mother-in-law

Thane woman complains of harassment by husband, mother-in-law

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:57 IST
A 26-year-old woman from Thane has lodged a police complaint against her husband and mother-in-law for allegedly harassing her, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman also alleged that the two accused indulged in gambling and demanded money from her, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

She told the police that she got to know the man through Facebook, they fell in love and got married in January 2017.

However, her husband and mother-in-law later allegedly started demanding money from her and her father gave ₹5 lakh to them in June last year, the official said.

Later, her husband allegedly made another demand of ₹25 lakh and threatened her with dire consequences if she failed to get it, the official said, adding that her mother- in-law also abused and cursed her.

She also alleged that her mother-in-law and husband used to frequently go to a casino for gambling, Narkar said quoting the complaint.

The complainant claimed that at times, she was also taken to the casino and forced to consume liquor and smoke.

Later, her husband threatened her with pictures clicked at the casino, she said.

Fed up with the harassment, the woman left her husband’s home three months ago and was staying with her parents in Thane, she said.

Based on the complaint, the Naupada police registered a case on Monday against her husband and mother-in-law under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the official said, without revealing identity of the accused.

No arrest has been made so far.

