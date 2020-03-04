These students face the test of life and SSC with equal grit

cities

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 00:01 IST

Mumbai:

Two students in the city are appearing for their Class 10 board exams while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Amruta Kalushte, a student of DS High School in Sion, has bone cancer, which was detected in 2016.

“She fell while playing kabaddi in school and we thought that it was just an accident. But gradually as the injury failed to heal, the doctors asked us to undergo many tests and she was detected with bone cancer,” said her father, Mahendra Kalushte who works with Mumbai Police. In 2017, Amruta underwent five chemotherapy sessions.

“I feel extremely weak due to the side effects of the treatment and find it difficult to sit for long hours. I wanted to give my exams well and thus worked hard for the preparation,” said Amruta.

The other cancer patient is a student of a Bandra school and battling leukaemia.

Her parents have kept the severity of her illness from her at the moment. The principal of the school where the student studies said, “She got sick in July last year and has been undergoing treatment since then. She hasn’t been able to attend school or appear for internal exams , but she was keen that she will not miss the board exams. Her parents were confused too, but after we got permission for a writer, they decided to [let her] go ahead with it. The school has tried to extend as much support as we could to ensure she is well prepared for the exam.”

Both students have got special permission to take the help of writers for their board exams. They will also get 20 minutes of additional time per hour to complete their papers.

Monday’s exam included all first language papers apart from English. The Mumbai division said no cheating cases had been reported.

Papers reportedly circulated on social media in Jalgaon

Many students from Kurhakakoda in Muktai taluka of Jalgaon district reportedly received copies of the Marathi papers through social messaging applications minutes before the examination began. The incident came to light after an official from the centre found a student on his phone and looking up answers outside a centre. Officials from the education department said an enquiry has been ordered to look into the matter.