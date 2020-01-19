Thieves cut open ATM in Sector 5, decamp with ₹69,000

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:48 IST

Gurugram: Unidentified thieves allegedly cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank with a gas cutter and stole ₹69,000 near Chhotu Ram Chowk at Sheetla Mata Colony in Sector 5. The suspects sprayed some chemical on CCTV cameras inside the kiosk to avoid being identified before escaping, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30am on Sunday and was reported to the police at 10am when the security guard arrived and found that the lock of the shutter was broken.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said no security guard had been deputed at the ATM at the time of the incident.

“Prima facie, it appears that the suspects entered the kiosk and sprayed some chemical on CCTV cameras, before downing the shutters. They used a gas cutter to cut open the safe box of the ATM. As per the bank officials, about ₹2 lakh was replenished in the machine a day ago. The amount of cash stolen is estimated to be about ₹69,000,” said the police official.

The police said the suspects could not be identified in the CCTV footage from outside the ATM kiosk. “In the footage, several people could be seen crossing the area at the time of the incident,” said the official.

A case was registered against the suspects under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station on Sunday.

On December 22 last year, at least four thieves had allegedly cut open an ATM of a private bank with a gas cutter and stole over ₹18.39 lakh in village Kankrola near Kherki Daula.

On April 21, thieves had cut open an ATM and stole ₹12.17 lakh in Sector 37. Three days later, a burglary attempt at an ATM of a public sector bank on Sohna road was foiled after the masked robbers had failed to cut through the vault lock using a gas cutter and fled the spot after hearing the siren of a PCR van.