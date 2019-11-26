e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Thieves decamp with jewellery from Dharamshala temple

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Thieves struck at a temple near Dharamshala town and stole jewellery, police said on Tuesday.

The crime has been captured on close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the temple complex.

Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said two bike-borne youths entered the Kunal Pathri temple complex, about 3km from Dharamshala town, around 3.30pm.

The priest at the temple was away for a tea break, he said, and added that the duo entered the sanctum sanctorum, paid obeisance and also put some cash as offering in the donation box.

“One of the youths then tried to take away deity’s crown. On failing to do so, he took away a nose ring estimated to be worth ₹ 30,000. They fled after committing the crime. Soon after the priest realised a theft was committed, police were informed,” the SSP said.

Police are trying to identify the thieves with the help of CCTV footage, quality of which is poor.

Meanwhile, a case of theft has been registered.

