e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Things have changed, we have a role to play, says SP Maharashtra chief

  Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:15 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
Hindustantimes
         

The Samajwadi Party MLAs have assumed importance in government formation in Maharashtra as governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, after rejecting Shiv Sena’s request for more time, has now invited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to stake claim.

Samajwadi Party Maharasthra state president Abu Asim Azmi said: “Yes, we were allies with the Congress-NCP and we will support the NCP. Let’s see what happens tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. The scenario is still fluid here. Until now, when the ball was in BJP and the Shiv Sena’s courts, we chose to keep quiet as we were against them both. But now things have changed for us. We have a role to play.”

NCP emerged as the third-largest party in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls and the SP was an ally in the Congress-NCP alliance. The alliance gave SP three seats to contest: Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Bhiwandi East, and Aurangabad East.

Both the SP winners-- Maharasthra state president, Abu Asim Azmi and Raes Sheikh--on Friday were in Lucknow to meet the party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav felicitated both of them. Azmi said: “We will do whatever Akhilesh ji will ask us to do in Maharasthra.” At that time, the BJP and Shiv Sena were still looking to resolve their differences.

Azmi won the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat and Sheikh won from Bhiwandi East.

The BJP won 105 and its then ally Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The Congress and allies won 104 seats.

top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News