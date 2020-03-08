e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Those occupying local body property for over 12 years can take ownership

Those occupying local body property for over 12 years can take ownership

chandigarh Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Those in occupation of properties in urban civic local bodies in Punjab for over 12 years can take ownership of such properties under a new law, ‘The Punjab Management and Transfer of Municipal Properties Act, 2020’ that the Vidhan Sabha passed last week, a government spokesperson said on Sunday. “The legislation also provides for transfer of commercial municipal properties through auction and residential properties through allotment/ draw of lots, bringing greater transparency into the process,” the spokesperson said, adding that the act it was the brain-child of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He added that the law was designed to ensure inclusive and sustainable delivery of basic civic services in towns and cities across the state.

The new act, the spokesperson added, sought to facilitate the local government in devolving proprietary rights to old occupiers of the municipal properties, by providing a legal framework for devolution of such rights to those who have been in such occupation for 12 years or more at specified rates.

For the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), having an annual income not more than ₹3 lakh, this rate has been fixed at 12.5% of the collector rate. For the Lower Income Group (LIG), having an annual income of more than ₹3 lakh but not more than ₹8 lakh, devolution of proprietary rights to the occupiers would be at the rate of 25% of the collector rate.

For Medium Income Groups (MIG), having an annual income more than ₹8 lakh but not more than ₹15 lakh, the said rate would be 50% of the collector rate, while for the High Income Group (HIG), having an annual income more than ₹15 lakh, devolution of proprietary rights to the occupiers would be at the collector rate.

“With rates clearly defined in the new legislation, there is no scope for ambiguity in the devolution of proprietary rights,” the spokesperson pointed out, underlining the importance that the Amarinder government had always laid on ensuring transparency at all levels.

top news
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
Coronavirus live: Italy death toll shoots up by 133 to 366, says official
Coronavirus live: Italy death toll shoots up by 133 to 366, says official
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news