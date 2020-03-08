Those occupying local body property for over 12 years can take ownership

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:12 IST

Those in occupation of properties in urban civic local bodies in Punjab for over 12 years can take ownership of such properties under a new law, ‘The Punjab Management and Transfer of Municipal Properties Act, 2020’ that the Vidhan Sabha passed last week, a government spokesperson said on Sunday. “The legislation also provides for transfer of commercial municipal properties through auction and residential properties through allotment/ draw of lots, bringing greater transparency into the process,” the spokesperson said, adding that the act it was the brain-child of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He added that the law was designed to ensure inclusive and sustainable delivery of basic civic services in towns and cities across the state.

The new act, the spokesperson added, sought to facilitate the local government in devolving proprietary rights to old occupiers of the municipal properties, by providing a legal framework for devolution of such rights to those who have been in such occupation for 12 years or more at specified rates.

For the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), having an annual income not more than ₹3 lakh, this rate has been fixed at 12.5% of the collector rate. For the Lower Income Group (LIG), having an annual income of more than ₹3 lakh but not more than ₹8 lakh, devolution of proprietary rights to the occupiers would be at the rate of 25% of the collector rate.

For Medium Income Groups (MIG), having an annual income more than ₹8 lakh but not more than ₹15 lakh, the said rate would be 50% of the collector rate, while for the High Income Group (HIG), having an annual income more than ₹15 lakh, devolution of proprietary rights to the occupiers would be at the collector rate.

“With rates clearly defined in the new legislation, there is no scope for ambiguity in the devolution of proprietary rights,” the spokesperson pointed out, underlining the importance that the Amarinder government had always laid on ensuring transparency at all levels.