e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Thousands converge at Yamuna ghats to celebrate Chhath Puja

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

Thousands of Delhi residents gathered at 1,100-odd ghats to celebrate Chhath Puja on Saturday evening.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attended the puja at Bajrangi ghat in the Yamuna riverbed in north Delhi’s Burari neighbourhood. He said, “Delhi now has close to 1,200 Chhath ghats against only 73 that existed till last year. The coming years will see more number of concretised Chhath ghats.”

Chhath Puja is a major festival in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Migrants from these states are popularly referred to as Purvanchalis in Delhi and political parties estimate that they form around 30% of Delhi’s voting population. The four-day Chhath festival began on Thursday and on the last two days, devotees perform rituals and offer evening and morning ‘arghyas’ (offerings) to the Sun god by taking a dip in a river or other water bodies.

Scores of political leaders belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress joined devotees on different ghats on Saturday evening. On Saturday, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who heads the Delhi unit of the BJP and identified himself as a leader of the Purvanchalis, inspected several ghats on November 1 covering around a six-kilometre stretch in the Yamuna on a motor boat.

Traffic was thrown out of gear on Saturday evening in several parts of the city, including Kashmere Gate, ITO junction, Mayur Vihar, the Yamuna Pushta stretch, Sarai Kale Khan and parts of Ashram chowk, traffic officials said.

By late evening, Delhi Traffic Police, however, blocked a few stretches and diverted routes in vicinity of 43 major ghats, which include Sonia Vihar, ITO Bridge, Kudesiya Ghat, Ramghat, Shyamghat, Shiv Ghat, Lohia Pul, Shiv Ghat, Sarai Kale Khan, Hathi Ghat and Mahavir Enclave and Haiderpur Canal.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:48 IST

top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities