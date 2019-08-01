Threat e-mails to Kejriwal’s office, cops register case

cities

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office has received two e-mails from an anonymous e-mail ID, allegedly threatening to kill him. The Delhi Police has registered a case and is making efforts to identify the suspect.

The e-mails were received on the official email ID of the chief minister – first on July 25 and another on July 30, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell of special cell) Anyesh Roy said a complaint regarding the threat emails were received from the Delhi’s government’s home department.

“A case has been registered under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Our teams are trying to identify and nab the suspect,” DCP Roy said.

An investigator, on the condition of anonymity, said that both the emails did not have any text except “…kill,kill,kill…” written in their subject line.

The police were alerted about the threat email on July 25.

“We began our enquiry as soon as we were informed about it. A formal complaint was sought after another such email from the same ID was received by the chief minister’s office. We have approached the service provider concerned and sought details about the user of the email ID in question. They have assured us to send the details at the earliest,” the officer said.

Last month, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member, Sanjay Singh, filed a case, alleging that an unknown caller was threatening and using abusive words against him and the CM.

A case of criminal intimidation was then registered at the North Avenue police station.

Officials in the Delhi chief minister’s office did not respond to repeated phone calls and text messages.

