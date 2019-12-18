‘Threat to peace’: Court denies bail pleas of two Jamia violence suspects

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 21:18 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of two of the 10 suspects who had been arrested by the police in connection to the Jamia protests on December 15.

Metropolitan magistrate Rajat Goyal rejected the bail pleas stating that the allegations against them are “grave” and “serious”. The magistrate said investigations were at a nascent stage and there is reasonable apprehension that the suspects might indulge in disturbing peace.

“In view of the submissions made and the fact that allegations levelled against the accused are grave, there is reasonable apprehension that the release of the accused not be conducive to maintenance of peace and harmony,” the judge said in a brief order.

Appearing for the police, public prosecutor Prayag Dutt Pandey, told the court that the suspect were involved in the burning of police booths in Jamia Nagar on December 15. He said that the two men were involved in pelting stones on police force, which resulted in the injuries to some policemen.

However, countering the submissions, advocate Khalil Ansari, appearing for one of the accused (Mohammad Hanif), told the court that his client was being falsely implicated. He said that the police had not produced any video evidence on the basis of which the accused were arrested.

The court, after hearing the arguments from both sides, dismissed the pleas of Hanif and Sameer Ahmed while stating that this would not affect the merits of the case.

On Tuesday, the city police had arrested 10 suspects for allegedly rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy. The judge had sent all of them to judicial custody till December 31 after the police did not seek their (suspect) custodial interrogation.