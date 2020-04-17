Three arrested from Panvel for manufacturing hooch

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:06 IST

The Panvel city police on Friday arrested three people for manufacturing hooch in a Panvel village. During the raid, the police confiscated and destroyed 810 litres of raw materials and seized five litres of hooch and hooch-making equipment.

Around 7am, the police team raided the spot in a field near Usarli village along the railway tracks towards Panvel and Pen. Bharat Mhatre, 40, Bhagwan Jamdar, 42, and ‘Dancer Chotu’ Rathod, 40, were arrested from the spot where they were making hooch.

“We seized 810 litres of raw materials worth Rs28,150 and five litres of hooch worth Rs900. We also seized a stove and plastic drums. The men have been released on bail,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel city police station.