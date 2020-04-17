e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three arrested from Panvel for manufacturing hooch

Three arrested from Panvel for manufacturing hooch

cities Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Panvel city police on Friday arrested three people for manufacturing hooch in a Panvel village. During the raid, the police confiscated and destroyed 810 litres of raw materials and seized five litres of hooch and hooch-making equipment.

Around 7am, the police team raided the spot in a field near Usarli village along the railway tracks towards Panvel and Pen. Bharat Mhatre, 40, Bhagwan Jamdar, 42, and ‘Dancer Chotu’ Rathod, 40, were arrested from the spot where they were making hooch.

“We seized 810 litres of raw materials worth Rs28,150 and five litres of hooch worth Rs900. We also seized a stove and plastic drums. The men have been released on bail,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel city police station.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities