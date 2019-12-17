Three arrested in Gzb for hate messages

cities

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 21:20 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police Tuesday said it will remain on alert and carry out intensive checking at all sensitive places in the district in wake of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia and Seelampur in Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The police said they have arrested three persons for spreading hate messages and videos on social media under relevant provisions of the IPC and the IT Act. The arrests were made from areas of Kotwali Ghanta Ghar, Masuri and Muradnagar.

“We have also levied IPC sections for trying to provoke hatred and inciting violence between groups/communities. All special operations group personnel at the police stations are constantly monitoring social media groups and accounts of suspected persons. If need be, we will not hesitate to book suspects under the provisions of the National Security Act,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

“The instances of hate messages has led to clashes earlier as well. In June, a young man had drowned but rumours on social media claimed that he had been killed. This had led to a riot and clash between two groups . We are keeping an eye on areas such as Muradnagar, Loni and Dasna/Masuri,” he said.

Following the incidents of large scale rioting and violence at Seelampur Tuesday, the Ghaziabad police also deployed additional personnel as a precautionary measure in Loni.

“Loni town is already a sensitive spot and the police have been asked to remain on alert. Round-the-clock patrolling is being done across the district,” Jadaun said.

The Ghaziabad police and district administration officials Tuesday made rounds of sensitive areas such as Sahibabad and Dasna/Masuri and also spoke at length with several groups and asked them to maintain peace.

The police also carried out flag marches and foot patrol in densely populated areas.