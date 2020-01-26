e-paper
Three bikers distract woman, steal purse

Three bikers distract woman, steal purse

cities Updated: Jan 26, 2020 01:02 IST
Three people robbed a 29-year-old woman of her purse containing cash and valuables worth ₹1.93 lakh after distracting her in Kalamboli by telling her that money fell out of her purse.

On Friday, Minakshi Mall was returning from a bank after withdrawing ₹45,000 when the incident took place.

Her purse was on her two-wheeler’s handle.

The woman, in her complaint, said that she reached near her apartment around 12.30pm, when a biker stopped next to her and said that her money has fallen. Thinking she dropped cash from her purse, Mall turned around to look for it. Just then, two more men arrived on another bike. The person riding pillion snatched her purse and speed off.

“The first biker was wearing a helmet and the woman was not able to see his face clearly. We are investigating the case as it is likely that the accused knew she had withdrawn money,” said an officer from the Kalamboli police station.

Police said her purse contained her chequebook, an iPhone, diamond rings and diamond studded gold chain worth ₹1.93 lakh. The police registered a case of cheating against the unidentified trio based on the description provided by the woman, who is the wife of a customs officer.

