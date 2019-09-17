Three booked for posting objectionable photos of 15-year-old girl in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:46 IST

Three persons, including a woman have been booked for allegedly making a fake Facebook account in the name of a 15-year-old girl and uploading her objectionable photos on it on Monday.

Police said that a complaint regarding the same was submitted by the victim’s cousin sister, a 30-year-old doctor in Panchkula.

In her police complaint, the woman submitted that her cousin resides with her and recently they come across her obscene photos after the accused persons had allegedly shared the same with their relatives through the fake Facebook account.

Police said after inquiring, the complainant got to know that the victim’s old friend, Amanpreet Singh, a resident of Ropar was behind the same.

The complainant alleged that the accused has been pressuring her sister who does not want to have any relation with him.

“As my sister refused his advances, the accused blackmailed her by creating her fake social media account and uploading her obscene pictures,” the complainant said.

“My sister was not in contact with him from a long time now,” the complainant told the police.

Sector 14 station house officer (SHO), inspector, Naveen Saharan said the woman has alleged that the accused even threatened of dire consequences. The complainant has alleged that the victim’s friend, Jasanpreet Kaur, was also helping the accused and one Rahul Saini is also involved in this, said the SHO.

“We have initiated an investigation into the matter and have booked the trio on the basis of complaint. A cyber crime team is also working on the case. For now, we are verifying the Facebook ID and other details,” said the SHO.

A case was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act against the accused.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 00:46 IST