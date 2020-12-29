Three booked for shooting at friend

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:46 IST

Greater Noida: Police have booked three persons for allegedly shooting at their 20-year-old friend in Jewar on Friday evening. The victim was admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida, the police said, adding that his condition is stable.

All the suspects are on the run, the police said.

The family of the victim, Himanshu, alleged that three persons took away him from home for some work and shot at him. Himanshu’s father Digamber has filed a complaint at Jewar police station. “Himanshu was sitting with his grandfather in Gadhi village in the afternoon. His friends Navdeep Singh, Monty and one unknown person reached there and took him away for some work,” Digamber said.

The victim’s father said that the family did not object since Himanshu and the suspects were known to each other. “They stopped near Khajuraho village where Navdeep took out a countrymade gun and fired at him. My son received a bullet injury to his abdomen and collapsed at the spot,” he said.

Digamber said some passersby informed the police about the incident. “We also reached the spot after getting information. We admitted him to a private hospital. He was later referred to Kailash Hospital,” he added.

The three suspects fled the spot after committing the crime, the police said.

Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, station house officer, Jewar police station, said the police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC against Navdeep, Monty and an unknown person. “The victim’s family has not stated any enmity with the suspects. The victim and suspects were known to each other and had friendly relations. It appears the bullet was fired accidentally and the man was injured,” he said.

The police said the victim is stable in the hospital. “All the three accused are absconding. We have launched a search to arrest them. We will be able to share more details once the accused are arrested,” Aggarwal said.