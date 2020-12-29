e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Cities / Three booked for shooting at friend

Three booked for shooting at friend

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Greater Noida: Police have booked three persons for allegedly shooting at their 20-year-old friend in Jewar on Friday evening. The victim was admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida, the police said, adding that his condition is stable.

All the suspects are on the run, the police said.

The family of the victim, Himanshu, alleged that three persons took away him from home for some work and shot at him. Himanshu’s father Digamber has filed a complaint at Jewar police station. “Himanshu was sitting with his grandfather in Gadhi village in the afternoon. His friends Navdeep Singh, Monty and one unknown person reached there and took him away for some work,” Digamber said.

The victim’s father said that the family did not object since Himanshu and the suspects were known to each other. “They stopped near Khajuraho village where Navdeep took out a countrymade gun and fired at him. My son received a bullet injury to his abdomen and collapsed at the spot,” he said.

Digamber said some passersby informed the police about the incident. “We also reached the spot after getting information. We admitted him to a private hospital. He was later referred to Kailash Hospital,” he added.

The three suspects fled the spot after committing the crime, the police said.

Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, station house officer, Jewar police station, said the police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC against Navdeep, Monty and an unknown person. “The victim’s family has not stated any enmity with the suspects. The victim and suspects were known to each other and had friendly relations. It appears the bullet was fired accidentally and the man was injured,” he said.

The police said the victim is stable in the hospital. “All the three accused are absconding. We have launched a search to arrest them. We will be able to share more details once the accused are arrested,” Aggarwal said.

top news
In first cabinet decision, Hemant Soren govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases
In first cabinet decision, Hemant Soren govt drops Pathalgadi sedition cases
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Kota: LS speaker visits hospital with over 70 newborns’ deaths in Dec 2019
Kota: LS speaker visits hospital with over 70 newborns’ deaths in Dec 2019
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities