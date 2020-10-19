e-paper
Home / Cities / Three brothers, auto driver murder Ludhiana man, dump body in canal

Three brothers, auto driver murder Ludhiana man, dump body in canal

One of the accused owed the 45-year-old victim Rs 20,000 and did not want to pay back; two accused arrested; divers trying to locate body that has been missing since October 2

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The four accused stabbed the victim and bludgeoned him with bricks to ensure his death, say police.
Police have booked three brothers and their aide for allegedly murdering a 45-year-old disabled man whom one of them owed Rs 20,000.

One of the brothers and their aide have been arrested, and have confessed to killing the victim, Charanjit Singh, and dumping his body in a canal near Khanpur village, Dehlon, on October 2.

Divers have been pressed into service to locate the victim’s body that has been missing for 16 days.

The arrested accused have been identified as Veeram Singh, alias Bittu, of Mohalla Basant Nagar and Simran Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, who lives in the same locality.

Veeram’s brothers Gurdit Singh, alias Panchi, and Dapinder Singh, alias Gagan, remain at large.

The matter came to fore after Baljit Singh Malra, a Congress worker and resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Nagar, approached the police, stating that Charanjit, a resident of Gian Chand Nagar, Lohara, was missing since October 2.

Baljit stated that he went to Charanjit’s house on October 7, but found it locked from outside. Later, Narinder Singh, a friend of Charanjit, told him that he had met the latter on October 2. He had dropped him at Veeram’s house, where Veeram and his brothers thrashed Charanjit over some monetary issue. Later, they took him somewhere in Simran’s three-wheeler.

“When I confronted Veeram, he refused to have met Charanjit on October 2, following which I filed a police complaint,” he added.

Baljit alleged that Veeram had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Charanjit on September 20 and promised to return the money in 10 days. But, he refused to pay back later.

“On being apprehended, Veeram confessed to having thrashed Charanjit when he came to his house to recover his money on October 2. Later, Veeram and his brothers took Charanjit to the canal near Khanpur village in Simran’s auto-rickshaw. There, the four accused stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons and bludgeoned him with bricks to ensure his death,” said inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO, Daba police station.

They dumped the body in the canal and fled the spot. Divers are trying to locate the body. The Daba police have also contacted other police stations to find out if any body was fished out from the canal after October 2.

“All four accused have been booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. We will add murder charges in the FIR after recovering the body,” the inspector added.

