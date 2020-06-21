Three commit suicide in separate incidents in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:12 IST

A 35-year-old tenant, salesman and daily wager have committed suicide in three separate incidents in the district, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, the tenant was allegedly facing harassment from his landlord for not paying rent and electricity bill for the past two months. Following this, he ended his life by consuming poisonous substance in Jamalpur. He was admitted to a private hospital, but died there on Saturday after struggling for life for at least 14 days.

His wife told the police that her husband had lost his job during the lockdown and was unable to pay the dues, but the accused kept pressuring him for the same and threatened him to vacate the house. Fed up of the situation, he consumed poison on June 6, she alleged.

Based on her statement, the Jamalpur police have booked the landlord for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused, who resides near Guru Teg Bahadur Road in Jamalpur, is yet to be arrested.

In another case, a 20-year-old salesman ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Jawahar Nagar area on Saturday. His kin told the police that he had an affair with a girl, but her family was against it. The girl’s brother and father used to threaten him with dire consequences, following which he took the extreme step.

Investigating officer ASI Tarlochan Singh said a case under Section 306 of IPC has been registered against the girl’s father and brother at Division 5 police station. Both the accused were arrested on Sunday.

In third case, a 26-year-old daily wager hanged himself to death at his house in New Kuldeep Nagar on Rahon Road after failing to find work due to the lockdown. He was the lone breadwinner of the family. His mother said he was upset and worried about feeding the family.

The deceased was married and has a 2-year-old daughter.

Basti Jodhewal SHO sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal said the police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC in the case.