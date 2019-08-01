Three cops deployed for survivor’s security suspended

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 18:10 IST

LUCKNOW: Four days after the Rae Bareli road accident in which the Unnao gangrape survivor was critically injured, three police personnel, who were deputed for the survivor’s security, were suspended for negligence of duty on Thursday.

Talking over phone, Mukul Prakash Verma, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Unnao SP Madhawa Prasad Verma, said the SP suspended the three cops, including gunner Sudesh Kumar and two women constables Ruby Patel and Sunita Devi, for negligence of duty.

He said the trio was deputed to accompany the survivor when she was moved to any place while six other police personnel were deployed for security at her residence in Unnao.

He said preliminary enquiry confirmed negligence of the three cops as they did not accompany the survivor when she left in a car, along with her lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan, her aunt and the aunt’s sister, to meet her uncle lodged at Rae Bareli district jail in a separate case of firing in 2000.

Earlier, after meeting the survivor and her family members in KGMU’s trauma centre in Lucknow, additional director general, Lucknow Range, Rajeev Krishna had stated the police personnel did not accompany the survivor as she and her family members themselves asked them to stay back due to lack of space in the car. He, however, had added that still there was need to enquire properly as to why the security personnel did not accompany her despite being aware of risk to her life.

On Sunday, the survivor’s car was hit head-on by a speeding truck near Ataura police outpost under Gurbakshganj police station of Rae Bareli district at around 1 pm when she along with her lawyer and two family members was going to meet her uncle.

In the incident, the survivor’s aunt and her sister were killed, while the survivor and her lawyer were critically injured. The two are on life support system at the KGMU’s trauma centre in Lucknow since then.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 18:10 IST