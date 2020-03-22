e-paper
Three cops fall sick with mild fever, reports awaited

cities Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:40 IST
Noida: Three police personnel – a sub-inspector and two constables – have fallen sick with mild fever and sneezing in the city. As a precautionary measure, two of them have been home quarantined while the third one was admitted to Greater Noida’s Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), the police said.

According to the police, the medical reports of all three persons, working in the jurisdiction of Sector 58 police station, are awaited.

The police said that the three had complained of mild fever on Saturday. The sub-inspector was deployed as in-charge of Sector 12-22 police check post. The two constables were working at the police station.

“We advised them to take leave and get medical treatment. The sub-inspector and a constable are isolated at home. Another constable is admitted to GIMS,” said Shahvez Khan, in-charge of Sector 58 police station.

Sankalp Sharma, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said that the health department has taken samples of these police personnel and reports are awaited. “The doctors have said that the cops do not have symptoms of Sars-Cov-2. But they have been isolated for safety till the medical reports come in,” Sharma said.

The Noida police have advised its personnel to observe precautions during their duties and immediately report to their seniors if they feel any symptoms of Covid-19.

Alok Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, also urged people to observe precaution and help in fighting the threat of the deadly virus.

The district administration has so far sent 297 samples for medical examination and eight of them have been found positive for the virus.

The administration on Sunday issued helpline numbers – 8076623612 and 6396776904 – for coronavirus related issues.

