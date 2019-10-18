e-paper
Three-day-old nilgai calf rescued from a farm in Agra

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The calf is now being looked after by an NGO’s animal care unit in Agra.
The calf is now being looked after by an NGO’s animal care unit in Agra.(Sourced)
         

A three-day old nilgai (blue bull) calf was rescued by wildlife experts after it was found roaming around in an agricultural land in village Chakrata of Agra district on Friday. The calf is now being looked after by an NGO’s animal care unit.

Dr S Ilayaraja, deputy director, veterinary services, Wildlife SOS, said, “Our 24-hour rescue helpline (9917109666) received an urgent call from a farmer who first spotted the male calf.”

The rescue team waited initially, thinking it was best to wait for its mother to return. “But when she failed to do so, the team decided to transfer the calf to our rescue facility for proper care under close observation,” said the expert.

“The calf was incapable of surviving on its own. Being separated from its mother at such an early age, has also caused stress and he will take some time to recuperate,” he said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of the NGO, said, “The calf needs essential nutrients. Our rescue centre is equipped to deal with its needs. Once the nilgai matures to a more adaptable age, we can consider reintroducing him back into the wild.”

The nilgai is the largest Asian antelope. It is protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 18:45 IST

