Home / Cities / Three held for assaulting, robbing cop on duty in Chakan

Three held for assaulting, robbing cop on duty in Chakan

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Three men have been arrested by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for assaulting and robbing a policeman in Chakan on Tuesday night.

The accused arrested have been identified as Ashwin Pravin Rokade, 27; Shahrukh Ijajkha Pathan, 22; Pratik Yogiraj Khadse, 21, all resident of a rented flat in Pansare Mala area located along Shikrapur road in Chakan. They are all natives of Washim, according to the police.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Indrakumar Tukaram Dhotre, 30, who lives in a house along Markal road in Khed. Dhotre works as a hawaldar and is attached to the Chakan police station.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Tuesday when Dhotre was on his two-wheeler along the road in Rase that Alandi to Chakan. He was dressed in his uniform when the incident happened, according to the complaint.

“We received information from our sources that three men matching the description were in the area. We were also tracking the phone they had stolen. They are labourers addicted to drugs and gambling. They were under the influence even when they committed the crime,” said police sub-inspector Vijay Deepak Jagdale of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

The three allegedly hit him on the back of his head with a wooden rod after which he fell off the moving bike. The three then proceeded to blow punches and kicks on him before fleeing with his mobile phone, cash, and two bank cards collectively worth Rs 9,000, according to the complaint.

A case in the matter was registered on Wednesday under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station against the three.

S Jaishankar, Mike Pompeo discuss Covid-19, medical supply chain
Covid-19: Maharashtra records highest single-day jump with 778 new cases, state count at 6,427
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
LIVE| Total coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,964
Pak batsmen's 30s, 40s were for team, India's 100s for themselves: Inzamam
'If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches': Harbhajan
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
