Three held with two pistols, 125 gm heroin in Amritsar

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:16 IST

The crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Amritsar commissionerate police on Monday have arrested three persons and recovered two pistols, one motorcycle and 125 grams of heroin from their possession. The accused have been identified as Robin Rai (20), Kanwal Mahajan (20), both residents of Sultanwind road, here, and Chann Singh, resident of Mari Megha village of Tarn Taran district.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, said, “The police have installed check-posts at various places in the city to tighten security ahead of the Independence Day. On Tuesday, a police team stopped Robin Rai and Kanwal Mahajan, who were riding a bike, at a barricading (naka) near Akali Colony on Sultanwind Road. On being frisked, two pistols (32 bore), three magzines (32 bore) were recovered. Police also seized their motorcycle. ”

He added, “A case has been registered against the duo at B-Division police station under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and 25/54/59 of Arms Act. The accused will be produced in court and we will seek their remand for further investigation.”

Similarly, police recovered 125 grams heroin from Chann Singh during a checking at the same check-post. “It was found out that he was also held with 100 grams of heroin in 2013 by Tarn Taran police. A case has been registered against him under Sections 21/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” said DCP Bhullar.

