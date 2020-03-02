Three illegal colonies razed in Sohna villages

cities

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 20:53 IST

Gurugram: The ongoing demolition drive against illegal colonies by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) continued on Monday in Silani, Sancholi and Lakhuwas villages in Sohna. Officials of the DTCP’s enforcement wing said that three colonies that were coming up on the agricultural land without any permission faced the action as plinths, boundary wall and road network were demolished.

A large police team also accompanied the DTCP officials who have been carrying out the drive against illegal colonies for the past one month.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that 25-acre area was cleared in the drive in which 60 plinths, four boundary walls, 2.5-km road network and two structures were demolished. “We also interacted with local people to make them understand that illegal colonies would not be allowed on agricultural land, and both seller and buyers should refrain from doing this as they could face penal action,” he said.

In the past one month, the officials said that the department has cleared over 500 acres of land on which illegal colonies were coming up. “Before taking action, our team conducts a survey to assess the violations and plan the manpower required for the drive,” said Bhath.

On Sunday, around 50 homebuyers, who have bought flats in Sector 67 allegedly built on unlicensed land, called on the district town planner and sought relief. The flat owners said that they have got legal registries of the flats and had paid taxes to the government as per law.

Referring to this matter, Bhath said that this case will be discussed with higher authorities as any decision in this regard can be taken at a higher level.