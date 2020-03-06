e-paper
Three kill man, dump body in creek, held

cities Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:41 IST
Farhan Shaikh
The Navi Mumbai police on Friday arrested three men including the paramour of the victim’s wife, almost a month after finding the body of a 45-year-old man in Nerul creek.

The body found by NRI police on February 10, had multiple injuries and a deep gash on his neck inflicted with a knife.

The police found their first lead at Rabale police station. Khadak Bahadur Singh, who worked as a housekeeping staff with a private company until two months ago, was reported missing on the same day.

While his body had serious facial injuries, his clothes and the waist belt matched with Singh’s belongings. It was finally the broken front tooth that helped police establish that the body belonged to Singh. “After recording statements of the family members and neighbours, we learnt that one Kailash Kharat, 29, who ran a Chinese stall in the same area would often visit Singh’s house. It was then established that he was having an affair with the victim’s wife,” said a crime branch officer.

Kharat, with the help of Jay Shankar Chavan, 25, and Wali Ahmed Sayyed, 20, both Rabale residents had killed Singh on February 9 around 10.30 pm. Kharat, who was acquainted with Singh approached him to talk and soon took him to an isolated spot, where after beating him up slit his throat.

