Three killed, one injured in road mishap

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:55 IST

Three people, including a cab driver, a worker of Lucknow Zoo and his mother-in-law, were killed when the taxi in which they travelling hit a stationary truck in Madiaon area of Lucknow during the wee hours of Thursday.

One Chhotelal, 45, his mother-in-law Sita Devi, 65, and his wife Manju were returning from their village in Sitapur when they met with the accident, said police.

Chhotelal, Sita Devi and the cab driver Manish Vaish, 30, died while Manju sustained severe injuries, said Vipin Singh, SHO, Madiaon.

Investigators alleged that the accident occurred because of the carelessness of the driver who could not spot the truck stationed on the roadside and crashed into it.

The accident took place around 3am on Thursday. The police team that reached the spot had to cut open the vehicle to pull the bodies out of the car. Manju was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

Chhotelal was a worker at Lucknow zoo and lived in the quarters there. He had gone to his ancestral place in Sitapur on Wednesday and left the village around 11pm to return to Lucknow.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver dozed off and failed to control the car,” said the SHO.

The family members had not lodged any complaint regarding the matter, said police.