e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Three killed, one injured in road mishap

  Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three people, including a cab driver, a worker of Lucknow Zoo and his mother-in-law, were killed when the taxi in which they travelling hit a stationary truck in Madiaon area of Lucknow during the wee hours of Thursday.

One Chhotelal, 45, his mother-in-law Sita Devi, 65, and his wife Manju were returning from their village in Sitapur when they met with the accident, said police.

Chhotelal, Sita Devi and the cab driver Manish Vaish, 30, died while Manju sustained severe injuries, said Vipin Singh, SHO, Madiaon.

Investigators alleged that the accident occurred because of the carelessness of the driver who could not spot the truck stationed on the roadside and crashed into it.

The accident took place around 3am on Thursday. The police team that reached the spot had to cut open the vehicle to pull the bodies out of the car. Manju was rushed to the hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

Chhotelal was a worker at Lucknow zoo and lived in the quarters there. He had gone to his ancestral place in Sitapur on Wednesday and left the village around 11pm to return to Lucknow.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver dozed off and failed to control the car,” said the SHO.

The family members had not lodged any complaint regarding the matter, said police.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News