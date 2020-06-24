e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three micro containment zones declared in Ludhiana district

Three micro containment zones declared in Ludhiana district

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Three areas in the district have been declared as micro containment zones. The decision was taken after 27 cases were reported in less than a week in these densely-populated pockets of the city.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that the three micro containment zones declared on Tuesday were New Model Town (streets 1, 2 and 3 behind Dhamija Medical Hall), New Janta Nagar (streets 1, 2, 3) opposite New Model Town and Bhamian Khurd (streets 1 to 4 in Krishna Colony).

In these micro containment zones, five, 11 and 11 positive cases have been found respectively. All these areas have been sealed and the health department has been asked to take necessary action, stated the DC.

Sharma said that as per the directions of the health department, a district-level committee comprising MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar and medical college head Dr Clarence Samual has been formulated to identify containment and micro containment zones in the district.

He said that containment and micro containment zones were declared on the basis of the recommendation of this committee.

Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government, adding that staying indoors ensures safety of everybody.

top news
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Anger, disquiet and some relief in H-1B circles
Mission impossible: 163 Covid ambulances, 3,000 patients to transport
Mission impossible: 163 Covid ambulances, 3,000 patients to transport
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
India pledges $10 million for UN agency working for Palestinian refugees
India pledges $10 million for UN agency working for Palestinian refugees
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Reluctant patients, burdened doctors at Delhi Covid care centres
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised, tests negative for Covid: Report
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli bats exactly like Viv Richards: Sunil Gavaskar
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
Covid update: Delhi’s worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In