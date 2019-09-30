e-paper
Three minors drown in Ambegaon

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:09 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Three minor boys who drowned in a river in Ambegaon taluka on Sunday were found dead on Monday morning, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said.

The three were identified as Pranay Vahal, 15, Vaibhav Vahal, 16, and Shreyas Vahal, 15, according to the rescue officials.

Their bodies were recovered by NDRF team from Meena river. The incident happened in Shingave Pargaon village of Ambegaon Taluka, some 70 kilometres from Pune. The three were at the Meena river in the village on Sunday afternoon when they drowned.

However, their bodies could not be recovered after sundown on Sunday. The NDRF team was deployed on Monday morning.

The incident was registered at Manchar police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 11:57 IST

