Home / Cities / Three more succumb to the virus in Ludhiana

Three more succumb to the virus in Ludhiana

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 410 cases are still active.
As many as 410 cases are still active. (HT PHOTO)
         

Three persons died while 64 were tested positive in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

The deceased include a 64-year-old woman from Civil Lines, a 61-year-male from Rurka village, a 58-year-old male from Shahzad village.

A total of 809 persons have succumbed to the virus so far. The cumulative count of cases in Ludhiana is 19, 403 out of which 18, 178 persons have recovered from the virus. As many as 410 cases are still active.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a total of 3,36,279 samples have been taken, out of which reports of 3,34,696 samples have been received and reports of 3, 12,772 samples came back negative. As many as 1, 583 reports are still pending. He said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 19, 403, while 2, 521 patients are related to other districts and states.

The DC informed that till date, 45,641 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district.

