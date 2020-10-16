Three more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, 81 test positive

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:47 IST

Three more persons have succumbed to Covid-19 while 81 others have tested positive, health department officials revealed on Thursday. With this, the cumulative count of cases has gone up to 19,484 while the toll has reached 812.

As many as 18,279 patients have recovered from the disease while 390 cases are still active.

The deceased include a 68-year-old male from Sham Nagar, an 80-year-old woman from Arjan Nagar and a 29-year-old woman from Basant Nagar.

As many as 1, 745 persons are under home quarantine, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma informed. He appealed to residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government to break the chain of infection spread.