Three new cases of suspected Coronavirus under quarantine

cities

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 20:39 IST

PUNE Three new cases in Pune of persons suspected of being infected with the Coronavirus, were reported by the state health department on Sunday. All three have been quarantined.

Currently, a total of seven persons are in isolation wards in the city.

All the three new suspected cases are males who had travelled to either Beijing or Shanghai, the department said.

Of the three, one is a 42-year-old man who travelled to Shanghai from January 15-18.

“He showed symptoms of a cough and sore throat since January 20. He was admitted to Naidu hospital on February 1 at 9pm,” the health department statement said.

The second patient is a 30-year-old man who travelled to Beijing from December 28 to January 22.

“He showed symptoms of a cold, cough, and throat congestion since January 23, and was admitted to Naidu hospital on February 1 at 6.30 pm,” the statement read.

“The third suspected patient is a 27-year-old man who travelled to Shanghai from January 5-25, and showed symptoms of a fever, sore throat and cough for the past five days. He was admitted to Naidu hospital on February 2 at 1.15 pm,” read the statement.

Since January 18, eight persons have been isolated at the PMC’s Naidu hospital for suspected Coronavirus infection. All had returned from China.

Of the eight samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), five first samples are negative.

Of the five second samples, one returned negative, and that person has been discharged.

All suspected patients whose second samples return negative for the Coronavirus will be discharged, the Pune Municipal Corporation has stated.