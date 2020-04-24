Three new corona cases surface in Prayagraj

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 19:18 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Barely a few days after Prayagraj was declared corona free, three new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district on Friday.

Prayagraj had only one Covid 19 case, an Indonesian national and member of Tablighi Jamaaat. After undergoing treatment at a Level 1 hospital in Kotwa on the outskirts of the city, the patient had tested negative in three repeated tests, as per WHO guidelines before being shifted to a guest house in Kareli on April 17. He was kept under observation for 14 days, said officials.

According to the district nodal officer (corona) Dr Rishi Sahai, the three new patients included two labourers in Kapari village under Shanker development block while the third was a youth in Shivkuti locality of the city.

“The two labourers had returned from Mumbai to attend a religious ceremony on April 22 after their father died. After showing symptoms of flu, their samples were sent for testing, which confirmed coronavirus. The third patient is a youth from Shivkuti locality who had gone to Varanasi on an e-pass after the lockdown began and had returned recently,” he said.

As per Sahai, area of around 1 km around Kapari village had been sealed and sanitizing operations had been launched. Similarly, the areas near the house of the youth in Shivkuti were also sealed and sanitized.

“All the three new Covid-19 patients have been admitted to the Level 1 hospital in Kotwa,” he added.

Besides, the other six patients of Pratapgarh and two patients of Kaushambi had also recovered at the same hospital in Kotwa and sent back to their respective districts where they were kept under observation for 14 days.