e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Three of family killed in car-bike collision in Tarn Taran

Three of family killed in car-bike collision in Tarn Taran

cities Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Hindustantimes
         

Tarn Taran Three members of a family were killed on the spot when the motorcycle they were on, collided with a Hyudai Verna near Ghurkwind village about 530pm on Thursday. Those killed are Manjit Kaur, 45; her son Harwinder Singh, 24, and daughter Gurwinder Kaur, 18, of Lahuka village. The victims were going to Ghurkwind to pay obeisance at a gurdwara.

The car driver, Gurpreet Singh, was injured, claimed witnesses. Kacha Paka SHO Gurwinder Singh said preliminary investigation had suggested that the car was coming on the wrong side. “We have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the car driver. The car driver has been admitted to the Patti civil hospital. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a Tarn Taran hospital.”

There is now only one survivor in the family of those dead now, Manjit’s 12-year-old younger son. The family’s head, Baksish Singh, had died a few years ago. Harwinder was scheduled to visit Dubai in February on a work permit visa.

tags
top news
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
20 kids invited for birthday party held hostage by man in UP; 1 rescued
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
Won’t spare culprit, tweets Amit Shah after firing on Jamia protester
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Not unruly passenger’: IndiGo pilot who flew Kunal Kamra backs him
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
‘Lost years of my life’: 3 Super Overs, 3 NZ losses & same commentator
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
The Gentlemen review: A-list cast in B-grade plot; it’s vintage Guy Ritchie
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
College unveils Gandhi bust on campus, students say it resembles Ben Kingsley
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Charge car on the go: EESL, BHEL take first step towards ‘electrifying’ highways
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
Rani Rampal wins ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeShaheen Bagh protestersCoronavirusMaidaan postersSamsung Galaxy Tab S6 5GPriyanka ChopraAustralian Open 2020 LIVEMartyrs Day 2020Martyrs Day Quotes

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities