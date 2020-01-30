Three of family killed in car-bike collision in Tarn Taran

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:20 IST

Tarn Taran Three members of a family were killed on the spot when the motorcycle they were on, collided with a Hyudai Verna near Ghurkwind village about 530pm on Thursday. Those killed are Manjit Kaur, 45; her son Harwinder Singh, 24, and daughter Gurwinder Kaur, 18, of Lahuka village. The victims were going to Ghurkwind to pay obeisance at a gurdwara.

The car driver, Gurpreet Singh, was injured, claimed witnesses. Kacha Paka SHO Gurwinder Singh said preliminary investigation had suggested that the car was coming on the wrong side. “We have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC against the car driver. The car driver has been admitted to the Patti civil hospital. Bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a Tarn Taran hospital.”

There is now only one survivor in the family of those dead now, Manjit’s 12-year-old younger son. The family’s head, Baksish Singh, had died a few years ago. Harwinder was scheduled to visit Dubai in February on a work permit visa.