Three persons who robbed Dhoni’s house arrested

Noida: Police Thursday arrested three for the burglary at former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s house in Sector 104 in Noida.

The burglary took place last month at the house which has been rented out to one Vikram Singh. The flat was under renovation when the theft took place. The suspects were identified as by their first names Rahul, Bablu and Ikhlaq, all residents of Salarpur in Noida Sector 39.

On May 1, Noida police had registered a case of theft after burglars decamped with a LCD television from the house.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said burglars have been striking at different sectors. “The suspects used to do a recce of houses in different sectors and villages. Once they knew that there the occupants were away, they burgled the houses and the sold the loot,” he said.

Sharma said police received information about three men being in a flat in Sector 45. “We conducted a raid and arrested three persons with some stolen goods. We have recovered nine batteries, three invertors, five laptops, five LEDs one audio system and one mobile phone from their possession,” he said.

“The suspects were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. We are investigating the matter to see if more people are involved in the gang,” he said.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 20:05 IST