Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Three stone crushing units fined ₹30 lakh for illegal operations

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:15 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Wednesday fined three stone crushing units in Naurangpur and Raisina of Gurugram district for violating the Supreme Court’s ban on operation of such plants.

According to officials of the board, all three units were sent notices, directing them to submit an environmental compensation of ₹10 lakh, each, within seven days.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (Epca) had earlier banned construction and the operation of hot mix plants and stone crushers from 6pm to 6am from October 26 to October 30 to tackle pollution. The ban was extended till 10am from October 31, before Epca enforced an indefinite blanket ban on these activities from November 5.

“Officials of the HSPCB conducted a surprise midnight check at the stone crushing zones of Naurangpur and Raisina, and found evidence of crushers being operated illegally. A notice was issued to them on Wednesday, asking them to stop the activities immediately and pay a fine of ₹10 lakh each as compensation to the board,” said Shakti Singh, regional officer, HSPCB, adding that such surprise inspections would continue.

The board, earlier this year, formulated guidelines at the state level, for penalising and recovering monetary compensation from individuals and organisations engaged in polluting activities, at its own discretion, without seeking or receiving instructions from courts.

Violations include withholding or manipulating data about effluents and monitoring emissions, non-compliance with action plans, operating without consent, accidental or intentional discharge of pollutants into the environment, lapses in implementation of the graded response action plan (Grap) to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, and a failure to impose the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Gurugram has approximately 40 stone crushing units, most of them in Naurangpur and Raisina, according to HSPCB officials.

