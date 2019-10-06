Three teenage cousins die in road mishap in Lucknow

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:46 IST

Three teenage cousins riding a motorcycle were killed when a speeding truck hit them near Andhe Ki Chowki locality, under the Kakori police station limits, on city outskirts on Sunday night. Police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the truck driver was detained.

Police said one of the youths, Pankaj Rawat, 19, died on the spot, while two others -- Chottu, 15, and Prem, 14 -- succumbed to their injuries at the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical University.

Cops said the three were returning home after visiting their relatives at the Sahara Hospital when the accident took place. They said the truck was intercepted near Chandoiya intersection when its driver, Monu, tried to flee after hitting the motorcyclists.

Superintendent of police (SP) Vikrant Veer said the truck was bringing iron rods from Ghaziabad. “It had to deliver the cargo at a construction materials shop in Alambagh locality of Lucknow,” he said.

Till the time this report was last updated, no FIR was registered in the matter.

In another road mishap, a two-year-old was killed in Talkatora area. The child and his parents, Rajkamal and Poonam, were moving on a motorbike that was hit by a car. The infant fell off the bike and received serious injuries. Bystanders came to the victims’ aid and rushed the child to a hospital.

The driver of the car was detained and a case was registered, said police.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:46 IST